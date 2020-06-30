Letter, 7/1: Mail ballots remove obstacles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Come November, we need mail-in voting. Given the dangers of COVID-19, voters need a way to securely and safely vote. Many states have made voting a complicated process, and now the federal government is pushing against mail-in voting.

Voting shouldn’t require one to compromise their health, safety or endure hardship (only to be a U.S. citizen, state resident, 18 years or older and registered).

There are arguments against mail-in ballots citing voter fraud, but no evidence of it. (At least you have a paper trail.) U.S. Attorney General William Barr is trying to project a fear tactic of foreign ballot tampering. He/we should be equally concerned about electronic voting systems.

If he has sincere concerns, he should be working to make sure we have a secure system that doesn’t suppress votes. Many states have designed ways to suppress votes and mail-in ballots hamper that suppression. There are many reasons voters encounter difficulty voting -- from health, safety, transportation, childcare, location, etc. -- all good reasons for mail-in voting.