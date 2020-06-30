Letter, 7/1: Mail ballots remove obstacles
Letter, 7/1: Mail ballots remove obstacles

Come November, we need mail-in voting. Given the dangers of COVID-19, voters need a way to securely and safely vote. Many states have made voting a complicated process, and now the federal government is pushing against mail-in voting.

Voting shouldn’t require one to compromise their health, safety or endure hardship (only to be a U.S. citizen, state resident, 18 years or older and registered).

There are arguments against mail-in ballots citing voter fraud, but no evidence of it. (At least you have a paper trail.) U.S. Attorney General William Barr is trying to project a fear tactic of foreign ballot tampering. He/we should be equally concerned about electronic voting systems.

If he has sincere concerns, he should be working to make sure we have a secure system that doesn’t suppress votes. Many states have designed ways to suppress votes and mail-in ballots hamper that suppression. There are many reasons voters encounter difficulty voting -- from health, safety, transportation, childcare, location, etc. -- all good reasons for mail-in voting.

We need a democracy that represents all the people, not one that allows a minority to govern a majority. Please contact your federal and state congressional members in support for mail-in ballots. Ask for laws to ensure that all can easily and safely vote. Ask friends and relatives to do the same in their states.

The U.S. Senate said they want votes to decide the course of our country. Then they need to eliminate obstacles. Let our democracy be more representative of its people.

Dale Minter, Lincoln

