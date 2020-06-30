Letter, 7/1: Kudos for protecting grassland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska benefits when land, like that of the Meyer family ("Grassland protection guaranteed," June 21), is protected by responsible entities, such as the Nebraska Land Trust, through using the power of a conservation easement.

I want to commend Kami and Brandon Meyer for completing a conservation easement with the Nebraska Land Trust. I value your decision to protect these 1,147 acres of grassland, which are adjacent to the 612 acres Willa Cather Memorial Prairie just south of Red Cloud.

Such a large piece of land makes life possible for greater prairie chickens and other native species. I appreciate the effort to make sure this legacy of important habitat remains unplowed.

Linda R. Brown, Lincoln

