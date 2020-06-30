Letter, 7/1: Kudos for protecting grassland
View Comments

Letter, 7/1: Kudos for protecting grassland

{{featured_button_text}}
The Meyer Family

The Meyer Family standing in the 1,147-acre grassland that helped inspire Pulitzer-prize winning author Willa Cather to capture the beauty of Nebraska’s prairies in classics like "My Antonia" and "O Pioneers."

 Courtesy Photo, Hyde Anderson

Nebraska benefits when land, like that of the Meyer family ("Grassland protection guaranteed," June 21), is protected by responsible entities, such as the Nebraska Land Trust, through using the power of a conservation easement.

I want to commend Kami and Brandon Meyer for completing a conservation easement with the Nebraska Land Trust. I value your decision to protect these 1,147 acres of grassland, which are adjacent to the 612 acres Willa Cather Memorial Prairie just south of Red Cloud.

Such a large piece of land makes life possible for greater prairie chickens and other native species. I appreciate the effort to make sure this legacy of important habitat remains unplowed.

Linda R. Brown, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News