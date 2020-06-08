Letter, 6/9: We are humans and need respect

This president has no compassion, no sense of urgency for those who are not in the top 1% of the economic profile.
Mr. Trump calls for violent actions against people who do not agree with his ideas, who wear masks and practice social distancing. Mr. Trump belittles Rep. John Lewis, who stood with Martin Luther King and was beaten and arrested many times. He belittles Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has long sought justice for all. He votes by mail but doesn’t want you to do that.
Mr. Trump is going to turn the military and the National Guard “loose” on protesters, most of whom have peacefully protested about the murder of a black man in Minneapolis, and a black woman EMT in Kentucky who was killed in her home when police mistakenly thought her house held a drug trafficker.
I am white and from a low-income family. My grandmother’s family moved to Lincoln from Ohio in 1900 and went to Canada in 1903. They almost starved, but Canadian Indians gave them food. Her husband employed a black man during the Depression, then Carl Maxey earned a law degree and became a civil rights lawyer.
How do we change this system? Peaceful protests can help. But please work to get honest solid politicians elected. Vote for congressional leaders who will help support the World Health Organization to help save millions in Africa, South America and southern Asia who are at risk of COVID-19.
We are human beings and need respect.
Richard Goodman, Lincoln
