Letter, 6/9: Don't miss this moment to heal

I have been struggling with the question of what to do in response to the chant, "No justice, No peace." What more must be done beyond the necessary cries of anger, pain and outrage at the death of George Floyd. I know there is so much more to do. I am old enough to know from the experience of life that other acts of violence against unarmed black men by the police are occurring and never make the nightly news.
I am crying out and I am outraged. We carry a wreath. We take a knee. But there is more that must be done. As a white man I am convinced we must make changes in our laws and institutions to remove the stain of racism.
I cry out for leadership, for some direction so we as a community can make this a time of important and foundational change. Otherwise, I fear that once again this senseless death, the communal energy demanding change, and our intense focus in the moment will be lost.
Tim Shaw, Lincoln
