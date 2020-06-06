Letter, 6/7: Think outside the box for food, church

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has demonstrated strong leadership ability by allowing restaurants to expand their outdoor dining options this summer.

Pandemic aside, other cities and countries are way ahead of Lincoln by utilizing the outdoors to serve their patrons. When my family has traveled, we always notice how great it is to come back to our beautiful city of Lincoln except for the lack of outdoor eateries.

I realize some patrons prefer to dine inside. However, there are many of us who would much rather dine outdoors if at all possible. The original Haymarket area would be an amazing setting for street dining and perhaps other scheduled events.

I know if my husband and I could reserve an outdoor table, we would gladly ride our bikes on our well-developed bike trails in an effort to avoid parking issues.

Hats off to our mayor. If the models about the dangers of indoor activities are correct, her out-of-the-box thinking may save lives and lead to the possibility of a more pleasurable Lincoln summer.

I truly hope this measure is successful for the struggling restaurant industry. I wish church leaders and others would follow the mayor’s lead and offer outdoor options to their congregations and organizations.

Sandra K. Sullivan, Lincoln