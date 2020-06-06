Letter, 6/7: Testing must include those with disabilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During his June 1 briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked how the state planned on making COVID-19 testing resources more accessible to people with disabilities.

He stated that the testing program was only a few weeks old and his first priority was to ensure that it was available to "regular customers." Then, they would hopefully try to work on making it more accessible to people with disabilities.

My husband and I are both blind; we're raising two sighted children. All of our extended family lives hundreds of miles away. What would we do if one of us started exhibiting symptoms of COVID?

Should we take a bus, Uber or Lyft and expose the driver and other passengers to our symptoms? My husband and I are very well-resourced, well-connected people, and even we have no knowledge of any efforts to help non-drivers get to testing sites or hospitals when they are symptomatic.

All entities that receive federal, state or local government funds are required to include accessibility in the planning and development stages of new programs. It's easier and less costly to build accessibility into programs from the beginning than to retrofit accessibility into programs that have already been established.