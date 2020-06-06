Letter, 6/7: Fairness ordinance needed now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whatever the Supreme Court and the State Legislature decide about LGBTQ rights, Lincoln City Council members could lead by keeping their campaign promise to make Lincoln a better place to live and work. A Fairness Ordinance would seal that promise.

COVID-19 has kept us all worried about protecting ourselves and others. While figuring out how and when to reopen, we must consider those who have lost jobs and will be applying for new ones.

Some say we should wait until the Legislature or the Supreme Court acts. Some fear a Fairness Ordinance would arouse conflict, and that people who oppose anti-discrimination protections would force a ballot referendum, one, they believe, that would doom a Fairness Ordinance.

If our foremothers and fathers who pursued human rights hadn’t persisted, or waited for “a right time,” or been cowed by predictions of defeat, would there be women’s suffrage, civil rights acts or marriage equality?

When people ask, “Why should I live and work in Lincoln?” most of us want to say, “Because it’s a fair, diverse, safe and welcoming place,” not, “Well, it’s an OK place unless you’re gay or trans.”

A Fairness Ordinance is the right thing for our city right now.

Betty Levitov, Lincoln