Letter, 6/7: Church photo-op downright shameful

As a pastor, I limit political commentary, because I cannot speak for our entire faith community. But when our president used tear gas against peaceful protesters to stand in front of a church and hold up a Bible for a photo-op, I am compelled to comment.

Without asking for clergy, offering words of Scripture, prayers of hope or heart-felt confession, the president simply stood there, wielding a Bible as his weapon and the church as his domain, signaling his control over the country and the church.

The church is a global movement, not controlled by any government. America has no official religion but is gifted with many faiths. And the Bible is a testimony against the very words and actions that preceded this.

Maybe Trump didn’t know the story where God raises up a revolution against Pharaoh, who is obsessed with the economy more than the lives of people. Maybe he never read prophets' warning that God’s way is not “law and order” but peace and mercy for the marginalized and oppressed. Maybe he forgot that Jesus was a person of color who challenged Caesar by putting his body on the cross to show that God’s love and justice will win and that no state can take away anyone’s belovedness.