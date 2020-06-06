Letter, 6/7: A new birth of freedom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What we are experiencing is a new birth of freedom.

Black lives matter, and everyday more people are realizing that the government has not done a sufficient job to reaffirm this. The United States is long overdue for police reform, criminal justice reform and economic reform, and our country's inability to address these issues head on is the reason why so many young people are angry right now.

Nebraska has never had a black mayor in any city, nor has it ever elected a black U.S. representative, U.S. senator or governor. Our government hasn't fully extended justice, representation and equality to the black community -- and, in the United States, inequality can mean death.

This week brought mandatory curfews across the state, which only make it more likely that people of color will become victims of police violence.

My heart goes out to the family of James Scurlock, a young person whose bravery continues to inspire his peers and will never ever be forgotten. He deserves justice.

Ronnie Dupree Turner, Lincoln

