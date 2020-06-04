Letter, 6/5: City should have enforced curfew

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to express my concern for the city not taking any action and allowing the protesters to be out past curfew Monday night.

As most of the law-abiding citizens sacrifice their freedom to stay home for the safety of our city, the city's inaction showed those young kids it's OK for them to defy the law and do whatever they want. They also expose themselves to the risk of being targeted by white supremacists.

Even though the protest was peaceful, when they won't go home past 9 p.m., they should had been given consequences -- of course, nothing like tear gas or rubber bullets.

I am very concerned because they will likely carry this experience into adulthood and feel they don't need to obey the law if the law is against their own interest. At their age, they need to learn the proper way to express their opinions within the boundary.

Joyce Chao, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0