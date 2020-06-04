Letter, 6/5: Build on our Nebraska-ness

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The world is craving normalcy. A return to the routine. An opportunity to open again.

The weight of unemployment and closures is crushing. We’ve seen our local unemployment increase from 2.5% to 9.5% over the last two months. Yet, in a time when the number of Americans giving to charity dropped to an historic low (73%), we also see the Lincoln Community Foundation facilitate $6.9 million in contributions during Give to Lincoln Day. That amount is more than a 25% increase over the previous record of $5.5 million raised in 2019. Let that sink in.

As the mayor’s visionary Recovery Task Force, appointed last week, explores solutions to rebuild our community’s assets, wealth and opportunities, they will likely look far and wide for inspiration. However, I hope that the Recovery Task Force will remember to embrace and celebrate the uniqueness of our local community because many of the answers we seek already exist here.

Many Lincoln businesses already operate with this sense of mission and purpose. This is not the norm elsewhere. We are fortunate to live in a community where corporate citizenship is championed. We should celebrate our community-oriented businesses and encourage them to be even more intentional about their support, mission and purpose.