Letter, 6/4: Tragic death not deemed murder

On Monday, the South of Downtown Community Development Organization issued a note to their neighbors that stated, in part, "unlawful murders of African Americans, which most recently include ... just this weekend Omaha native, James Scurlock."

The killing of James Scurlock is tragic, but it has not been determined a murder. Inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims by community leaders undermines the community fabric they profess to build, weakens the confidence in our institutions and delays societal reconciliation.