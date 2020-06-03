Letter, 6/4: Tragic death not deemed murder
Protest Sunday

A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.

 Z Long, Omaha World Herald

On Monday, the South of Downtown Community Development Organization issued a note to their neighbors that stated, in part, "unlawful murders of African Americans, which most recently include ... just this weekend Omaha native, James Scurlock."

The killing of James Scurlock is tragic, but it has not been determined a murder. Inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims by community leaders undermines the community fabric they profess to build, weakens the confidence in our institutions and delays societal reconciliation.

William L. Thomas, Lincoln

