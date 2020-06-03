Letter, 6/4: Despite delivery, hear the message

I was at the protest on Saturday and left around 11 p.m. After some time at home, I watched footage of the remainder and kept thinking: “This needs to be seen. But will others see the same thing I see?”
I do not condone or excuse destruction or violence. The organizers of the protests have routinely called for peaceful assemblies, and I believe that should be honored.
However, when I saw footage of rioting, I did not see “thugs” or “criminals.” I did not see destruction for pleasure or intentional malice. I saw a group of people who have grown up with a lifetime of hurt, who have demanded change time and again -- respectably, politely -- to no avail.
I heard Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: “Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?”
In this moment, it is imperative that we hear the peaceful protestors; that we hear the rioters; that we hear the police across America who want change. They are demanding the same thing: justice.
But when we don’t like the tenor of the demands – looting, rioting, destruction – we cannot silence it. Instead, we need to raise our voices for justice together. When there is no justice, there cannot be peace. But we can create both together.
Michelle Clifford, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!