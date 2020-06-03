Letter, 6/4: Despite delivery, hear the message

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was at the protest on Saturday and left around 11 p.m. After some time at home, I watched footage of the remainder and kept thinking: “This needs to be seen. But will others see the same thing I see?”

I do not condone or excuse destruction or violence. The organizers of the protests have routinely called for peaceful assemblies, and I believe that should be honored.

However, when I saw footage of rioting, I did not see “thugs” or “criminals.” I did not see destruction for pleasure or intentional malice. I saw a group of people who have grown up with a lifetime of hurt, who have demanded change time and again -- respectably, politely -- to no avail.

I heard Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: “Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?”

In this moment, it is imperative that we hear the peaceful protestors; that we hear the rioters; that we hear the police across America who want change. They are demanding the same thing: justice.