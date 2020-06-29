Letter, 6/30: Vote is about future of young

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a 20-year-old white male entering my junior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. As my peers and I plan out the course of our careers and life, all we can see is the broken world you have left us.

Despite a massive civil rights movement over half of a century ago, Black people are still regularly being murdered by police. Despite our Constitution guaranteeing every American the same rights, people are still furious when our Supreme Court upholds those rights for gay and trans Americans. Despite decades of warnings, our climate and ecological systems are breaking down at rates faster than ever before and some of you refuse to even acknowledge the problem.

When we’re young, we look to adults for protection. But by electing one of the most divisive and hateful presidents in U.S. history, you have failed to provide. I was 16 years old when Trump was elected, and since his inauguration, I have watched him eviscerate every fundamental cornerstone of our democracy that we were taught was sacred.

Ask yourself: Is the president of our country the role model you would want for your children? I, along with all of the other young people who couldn’t vote in that election, trusted you to make the right decision.