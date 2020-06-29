Letter, 6/30: Governor risking public health

Gov. Pete Ricketts' order denying county governments federal funds if they require masks be worn by employees and customers seems to be a bad decision based on politics rather than medical science. The wearing of masks has been proven to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

My mask protects you, and your mask protects me, plus new research is showing that masks protect the wearer as well. It is completely irresponsible for people to go into a public place without wearing a mask, and the governor is showing a blatant disregard for the safety and health of county employees as well as customers. Should an employee have to risk death so people can renew their driver's license?