Letter, 6/30: Governor risking public health
View Comments

Letter, 6/30: Governor risking public health

{{featured_button_text}}
Majority of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska at nursing homes

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. Expanded testing for COVID-19 will start on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik

Gov. Pete Ricketts' order denying county governments federal funds if they require masks be worn by employees and customers seems to be a bad decision based on politics rather than medical science. The wearing of masks has been proven to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

My mask protects you, and your mask protects me, plus new research is showing that masks protect the wearer as well. It is completely irresponsible for people to go into a public place without wearing a mask, and the governor is showing a blatant disregard for the safety and health of county employees as well as customers. Should an employee have to risk death so people can renew their driver's license?

Al Mumm, Waterloo

Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News