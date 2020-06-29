Letter, 6/30: Delegation not representing state
Letter, 6/30: Delegation not representing state

Federal Legislative Summit 2019

Nebraska Reps. Don Bacon, Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse (from left) await their turns to speak at the Federal Legislative Summit on Thursday at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

We have five people who represent this state in Washington, D.C., but instead of representing us, they have their own agenda -- to get reelected, just like our president.

All fellow Nebraskans should be asking themselves, "What have we done? How could we have voted for these people?" Through all these comments and decisions this president have been making for close to four years, our representatives sit on their hands and keep their mouths shut, while the rest of the world is laughing at us.

It's time for Nebraskans to start doing their homework, go to the polls and vote responsibly. If we fail to do this, the rest of the world will continue to laugh at us. Our government is broken, and we need to fix it at the polls.

Robert J. Adams, Lincoln

