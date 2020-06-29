Letter, 6/30: Delegation not representing state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have five people who represent this state in Washington, D.C., but instead of representing us, they have their own agenda -- to get reelected, just like our president.

All fellow Nebraskans should be asking themselves, "What have we done? How could we have voted for these people?" Through all these comments and decisions this president have been making for close to four years, our representatives sit on their hands and keep their mouths shut, while the rest of the world is laughing at us.

It's time for Nebraskans to start doing their homework, go to the polls and vote responsibly. If we fail to do this, the rest of the world will continue to laugh at us. Our government is broken, and we need to fix it at the polls.

Robert J. Adams, Lincoln

