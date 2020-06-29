Letter, 6/30: Counties know risks the best

Wait! What? Gov. Pete Ricketts has dictated that counties cannot require masks if they want federal coronavirus funding? Where's the logic in that?
Counties know their public health risks and should be able to make those decisions. That funding was for the State of Nebraska, and no county should be penalized for wanting to protect its citizens.
Patricia Taft, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.