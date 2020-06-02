Letter, 6/3: Violence doesn't solve problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I, along with many others, have watched yet another incident of violence with horror and sadness. I was troubled by the incident that took place in Lincoln on May 29.

The looting served no useful purpose, as the convenience store owners didn’t murder Mr. Floyd or any of the other victims of violence by the police. These actions only serve to continue to fuel the fires of negativity and deepen the chasm between people of different groups.

Violence is as old as mankind. Nothing will bring a change of attitude and behavior unless there is a change of heart. Each person is created by God and has value, even in the face of actions that are not in keeping with what is right and legal.

If we don’t learn from our past actions, we will repeat them with the end result being more violence, loss of life and any sense of safety that we might hope to have. May we spend our time and energy to seek justice and not perpetuate violence and hatred.

Dolores Simpson-Kirkland, Lincoln

