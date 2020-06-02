Letter, 6/3: Politics won't restore normality
View Comments

Letter, 6/3: Politics won't restore normality

Spring Game 2014

More than 60,000 fans — shown here during the national anthem — attended the 2014 Spring Game.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

OK, buddy, I know you don’t want to wear a mask. I get it. You are a brave, free-thinking patriot, making a statement about liberty and your rights.

But ...

Why do you hate Nebraska football?

Why do you hate restaurants and bars?

Why do you hate Brad Paisley concerts?

Why do you hate monster truck shows?

Because here’s the gig: The folks who organize and bankroll these types of public events are adults. They will not hold these events until they know it’s safe to do so. They are not into pointless political statements.

Getting rid of the virus is a numbers game, a question of odds and percentages, not a question of faith or political affiliation. Anything anyone can do to reduce the odds brings us one step closer to getting our lives back. Anyone who ignores this fact just stretches out the misery.

Do your part. Respect the guidelines. Respect your fellow man.

Even if it means wearing a mask.

Just do it.

Richard Firebaugh, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News