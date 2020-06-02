Letter, 6/3: Politics won't restore normality

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

OK, buddy, I know you don’t want to wear a mask. I get it. You are a brave, free-thinking patriot, making a statement about liberty and your rights.

But ...

Why do you hate Nebraska football?

Why do you hate restaurants and bars?

Why do you hate Brad Paisley concerts?

Why do you hate monster truck shows?

Because here’s the gig: The folks who organize and bankroll these types of public events are adults. They will not hold these events until they know it’s safe to do so. They are not into pointless political statements.

Getting rid of the virus is a numbers game, a question of odds and percentages, not a question of faith or political affiliation. Anything anyone can do to reduce the odds brings us one step closer to getting our lives back. Anyone who ignores this fact just stretches out the misery.

Do your part. Respect the guidelines. Respect your fellow man.

Even if it means wearing a mask.

Just do it.

Richard Firebaugh, Lincoln