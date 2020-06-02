Letter, 6/3: Officer's history getting overlooked
George Floyd Protest

George Floyd is spray-painted on a wall near the intersection of 27th and O streets on Saturday morning.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A question: Why have very few media reports addressed the record of the arrested Minneapolis police officer?

Very little attention has been made about the failure of police departments and police unions to terminate officers that are not suited for police duty. This officer had 18 complaints brought against him.

Another officer at the scene was involved in a lawsuit for excessive force a few years ago. The city settled the case and took no action against the officer.

I think this is part of the story that needs more attention.

Kenneth Snyder, Lincoln

