Letter, 6/28: Progress will stall if white fragility prevails

Though I haven't always identified as a revolutionary, I’m committed to being that kind of anti-racist for the rest of my days. This means I must daily interrogate my white world and work to undermine its abusive power.

I can't stand for an America where Robert Fuller was lynched but authorities are claiming suicide. Apparently a rash of "suicides" by lynching are killing black people these days.

I can't rationalize how Rayshard Brooks ended up murdered due to another preventable police escalation.

Though a global pandemic of black murders and injustices besiege us, I sense white people already are "sheltering in place."

Pandemics and protests are exhausting, after all. Too stressful.

I hope my prediction is wrong: White people will, again, turn their gaze to comforting, bingeable things and disassociate from those who suffer unrelenting, compounded traumas.

Performative allyship and lip service provide an illusion of progress, so they are seductive.