Letter, 6/28: Progress will stall if white fragility prevails

Though I haven't always identified as a revolutionary, I’m committed to being that kind of anti-racist for the rest of my days. This means I must daily interrogate my white world and work to undermine its abusive power.
I can't stand for an America where Robert Fuller was lynched but authorities are claiming suicide. Apparently a rash of "suicides" by lynching are killing black people these days.
I can't rationalize how Rayshard Brooks ended up murdered due to another preventable police escalation.
Though a global pandemic of black murders and injustices besiege us, I sense white people already are "sheltering in place."
Pandemics and protests are exhausting, after all. Too stressful.
I hope my prediction is wrong: White people will, again, turn their gaze to comforting, bingeable things and disassociate from those who suffer unrelenting, compounded traumas.
Performative allyship and lip service provide an illusion of progress, so they are seductive.
Truly fighting systemic oppressions will involve confrontation, risk, loss, even grief. We'll lose friends, maybe family. Lateral violence will be endured for betraying white codes. Branded as troublemakers, destroying white supremacy may jeopardize our reputations, our jobs. It's also counterintuitive to bite the hand that feeds us. Plus white people are good at being so busy and unavailable.
What if more white-enraged people binged on showing up daily to end injustices -- resolved not to retreat?
It's possible.
But I fear white supremacy is so ingrained in America's identity, produces such self-absorption and desire for winning in whitewashed arenas, there will be no collective appetite to destroy it.
Destroying systemic oppressions requires nothing less than anti-racists putting everything on the line for revolutionary change.
Within unprecedented forces -- massive civil unrest, a global pandemic and an economic crisis -- let's hold each other accountable.
Sarah Thomas, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!