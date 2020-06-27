Letter, 6/28: Imagining a better nation

Imagine a country without a leader who urges citizens to pack arenas and inhale infected air – a country with 4% of the global population and one-fourth of its pandemic deaths.
Imagine a country without a leader conflating peaceful protesters and Nazi sympathizers as “good people on both sides” – a leader goose-stepping his way to Make America Hate Again.
Imagine a country without a leader who photo-ops the Bible and hugs the flag – who cheats on his wife with porn stars and cages 4-year-olds.
Imagine a country without a leader who demonizes Vietnam War heroes and denigrates citizens with neurological disorders – a leader who hides behind bone spurs and struggles to sip a glass of water.
Imagine a country without a leader who detests science and declares himself a genius – who prefers a Sharpie instead of satellites to track dangerous storms and wants to know if Finland is part of Russia.
Imagine a country where ignorance isn’t a badge of honor, arrogance no longer a point of pride.
Imagine Nov. 3.
Joe Starita, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!