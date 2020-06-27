Letter, 6/28: Imagining a better nation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imagine a country without a leader who urges citizens to pack arenas and inhale infected air – a country with 4% of the global population and one-fourth of its pandemic deaths.

Imagine a country without a leader conflating peaceful protesters and Nazi sympathizers as “good people on both sides” – a leader goose-stepping his way to Make America Hate Again.

Imagine a country without a leader who photo-ops the Bible and hugs the flag – who cheats on his wife with porn stars and cages 4-year-olds.

Imagine a country without a leader who demonizes Vietnam War heroes and denigrates citizens with neurological disorders – a leader who hides behind bone spurs and struggles to sip a glass of water.

Imagine a country without a leader who detests science and declares himself a genius – who prefers a Sharpie instead of satellites to track dangerous storms and wants to know if Finland is part of Russia.

Imagine a country where ignorance isn’t a badge of honor, arrogance no longer a point of pride.

Imagine Nov. 3.

Joe Starita, Lincoln

