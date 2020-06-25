Letter, 6/28: Fischer balancing DACA, security

Gage County has an opportunity to participate in another clean renewable wind generation field. A new 1-mile setback from a residence property line from the current 3/8-mile ruling is in question and up for vote.

Forty-two percent of all of Iowa’s power is generated by wind as opposed to 40% by coal. Iowa’s property tax relief is significant.

I have talked to Iowans, and farmers are excited with their lease income, the general public is extremely happy with the increased tax revenues and construction workers and power company operators are happy with their new jobs.

As a Nebraska property tax payer in Lancaster and Gage counties, we could certainly use tax relief! I have stood underneath operating wind turbines having experienced minimal noise. Talking to Realtors, all have said that land values are not affected at all. Property consumed with these turbines is usually less than an acre because these turbines are usually placed close to public roadways.

The power plant/generator on top typically has a 20-year lifespan and the pedestals for 60 years, which allows for three generator exchanges, pushing the overall life to around 60 years. The new proposed 1-mile setback from a residence property line compared to the current 3/8-mile setback is ridiculous. This proposal would eliminate most wind generation fields.