Letter, 6/28: Fischer balancing DACA, security

A June 24 Journal Star editorial said, “It is time for Congress to finally take care of the Dreamers.” What the piece failed to mention is that the U.S. Senate has made a good-faith effort to do so.

Two years ago, I voted for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) immigration proposal, which provided a path to citizenship for 1.8 million DACA recipients and DACA-eligible individuals. That proposal also included strong measures to secure our border, including a border wall system, the closing of asylum loopholes and a comprehensive biometric entry-exit system so that we know who is coming in and out of the country.

Law-abiding individuals who contribute greatly to our communities — such as our state’s DACA recipients — deserve the chance to become Americans. There’s a way to provide that certainty without surrendering the rule of law, border security or the safety of our fellow citizens. This is the type of compromise I have supported in the past and that we should continue to work toward in the future.

Sen. Deb Fischer, Valentine

