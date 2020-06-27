Letter, 6/28: Court ruling only first step

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to the recent Supreme Court decision, "An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates the law." This comes as a surprise to many in the LGBTQ community since it comes from a conservative court, and we were told this action isn't possible even in the relatively liberal city of Lincoln.

Nebraska legislators have been trying to pass LGBTQ employment protections for years. But it has never had the votes to overcome a filibuster. Those senators who led the opposition or simply "don't understand the issue" should be ashamed of themselves. Attorney General Doug Peterson should also be ashamed for using Nebraska tax dollars against LGBTQ rights in this case.

The Supreme Court is famously decades behind public opinion, often referred to as the last person on a legal dogpile. It should be obvious at this point that those senators and our attorney general are on the wrong side of history.

But before we feel too good about equality, we should note that we're not done. If I'm fired for being bisexual, I still need to prove that in a long and costly legal battle. Same for people fired over pregnancy or race. The legal system is still inaccessible to an unacceptable number of people and at-will employment makes it too easy for employers to break the law.