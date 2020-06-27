Letter, 6/28: Confederate statues must come down

Some people don’t understand why monuments to the Confederacy must be removed. Here is why:
These individuals commemorated were not outstanding Americans who performed courageous acts or advanced American ideals. Their sole legacy is one of treachery and racism. These individuals were traitors to their country. That is not an act that we want to glorify and celebrate.
They were willing to kill Americans to defend their right to own humans as property. They were the worst of humanity.
It is not erasing history. We don’t teach history through statues. If so, we would have a triumphant statue of Bin Laden in Times Square to remember 9/11. That's dumb. We have books and curriculum to teach our history.
Statues are to represent our values and showcase individuals who inspire the best in us. Our collective values change over time; the images representing those values should change, too.
Confederate monuments were installed over the years as a way to protest against the advancement of civil rights for people of color. It was a statement to say, “You may have gained some rights, but we are still in power and there is nothing you can do.” They were deliberately intended to be literal monuments to white supremacy and institutional racism. That is the shameful history they represent.
If these statues did not exist currently could you come up with an argument to why we should honor Confederate leaders with statues in their honor today?
Roger Doerr, Lincoln
