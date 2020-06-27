Letter, 6/28: Broadband will pay dividends

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New state investments continually ignore farmers' and ranchers' needs for broadband internet for their now-highly complex businesses. They require state-of-the-art technology service as much as Lincoln and Omaha enterprises do.

So far, few states and the feds have not invested in rural broadband agriculture, including Nebraska. Distance between customers? Find a strategy soon. The ag industry pays its taxes regularly.

Also sorely overlooked during the pandemic and future is limited delivery of instruction to rural schools. Unequal education is tragedy; correct this limitation before it's a scandal.

The nation brought electricity to rural America in the mid-20th century. Let’s have Gov. Pete Ricketts lead the charge to bring broadband to all Nebraska by 2023 as a model for the nation. It will pay more dividends than repairing the Sower and irrigating the corner gardens.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln