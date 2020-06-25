Letter, 6/26: Trump makes drugs affordable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finding a way to make medications more affordable -- particularly the drugs that patients need daily -- is more important now than ever. This is why we must applaud President Trump for taking an important step in the right direction. The president just announced an agreement that will lower the co-pay for seniors taking insulin to an average of $35 a month.

Considering that nearly one in three seniors could have diabetes and out-of-pocket costs for this lifesaving drug have almost doubled over the last decade, I’d say we are witnessing a big leap forward. This is happening because of a strong president and pharmaceutical companies willing to use the market to lower drug prices.

This agreement is how the system should work. Using our government to force drug costs and regulations will only end up hurting patients, and it will make our healthcare system ultimately ineffective. What makes a difference here is that government and private business made a deal.

Our president needs to stand up for our patients, and drug companies need to be able to continue innovating and making the supply of drugs we need. The scales have to be balanced here to make it work, and it’s possible in a free market.