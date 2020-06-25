Letter, 6/26: Tribalism visible at rocket launch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many Americans, on May 31, I watched with great excitement as Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken became the first astronauts to be launched into space from U.S. soil since 2011.

After the launch, I noticed something. Under a shot of the launch pad was a box with three phone numbers. 202-748-8900 for Democrats, 202-748-8901 for Republicans and 202-748-8902 for Others. These were the hotline numbers that Americans could call to give their congratulations on air.

The Launch America Livestream commentators instructed viewers to call those numbers according to their political party identification. I could not believe it. Why would the congratulation hotline be divided between political affiliations?

Since it was almost certainly not a mistake, I could only think of two reasons:

* Obtaining data on the political demographics that called in.

* Prioritizing who got to speak on air by political party. I cannot know the real reason as no information is available, but on its face, it is concerning.

This detail about the phone numbers captures perhaps more than anything else the relentless march of political polarization in the U.S.