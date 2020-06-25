Letter, 6/26: Save money, don't open pools

With a $12 million shortfall I don't understand the justification of opening Lincoln's city pools.
The cost of filling, maintaining and staffing of the pools is significant. Going into reserve funds shouldn't even be considered.
Cutting budgets but adding the expense of the pools and ballparks is not the way to go. Perhaps the mayor should follow Omaha's example.
Saundra Powell, Lincoln
