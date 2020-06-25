Letter, 6/26: Ricketts inconsistent in policies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska will require masks be worn by all students, staff and visitors as classes start this fall. A large portion of the university budget comes from state funds, a state administered by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who seems to be OK with this.

But when Ricketts goes to Washington to meet with President Trump he wears no mask as he kisses the source of federal coronavirus assistance. In order to please the president, Ricketts insists that county governments have no requirement that people wear masks even though the federal assistance is designated for coronavirus-related expenses, which could include buying masks for customers of local government services.

If wearing masks is effective in battling the virus and mandating them at state-run institutions is beneficial, then mandating them at county-run institutions is beneficial also.

Michael Henninger, Lincoln