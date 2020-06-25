Letter, 6/26: Program gave unique perspective

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the spring of 2005, I was lucky enough to be granted the privilege to enroll in the Citizens' Police Academy here in Lincoln. Twenty-five citizens spent three hours each Thursday evening for 10 weeks learning all aspects of what it takes to serve on the Lincoln police force.

This was extremely eye-opening for me, and it gave me an appreciation of what these heroes go through each and every day and what they need to be prepared for when they clock in each day.

These men and women serving this community as protectors are doing exactly that, and it was apparent that their training was first and foremost to help those they came into contact with instead of prejudging them.

I was allowed to go on two ride-alongs during this time. Both trips were quite enlightening.

I was able to observe an officer handle a potentially violent encounter between a mother and her teenage son. The mother had called 911 after the son made some threats. Following short, private conversations with each of them, they both had calmed down enough to actually apologize to each other.

On the way back to the cruiser, I thought to myself, "How did that just happen?" When asked, the officer explained that part of their training is how to defuse a developing problem.