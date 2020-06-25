Letter, 6/26: Dreamers, America win with ruling
View Comments

Letter, 6/26: Dreamers, America win with ruling

{{featured_button_text}}
Young immigrants vow to fight Trump's halt of program

DACA supporters march to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to protest shortly after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), will be suspended with a six-month delay, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Phoenix. President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

In 2015, with Sen. Jeremy Nordquist’s LB623, the Nebraska Legislature voted to give Dreamers in Nebraska the right to get a Nebraska driver’s license. (Dreamers are an undocumented people who arrived here as a child.)

I was serving in the Legislature and had the opportunity to meet many Dreamers. They were like young people everywhere -- students, nurses, lawyers, teachers and checkout clerks at Super Saver.

In May 2015, we as senators stood tall and voted 34-10 to override the governor’s veto of LB623.

I am elated that the Supreme Court overruled the president’s order to rescind the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Although this is a temporary reprieve for Dreamers, it is very good news.

Congratulations to the Dreamers. And thank you for your contributions to America and our common good.

Former State Sen. Ken Haar, Lincoln

Nebraska Legislature 2009-2016

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News