Letter, 6/26: Dreamers, America win with ruling

In 2015, with Sen. Jeremy Nordquist’s LB623, the Nebraska Legislature voted to give Dreamers in Nebraska the right to get a Nebraska driver’s license. (Dreamers are an undocumented people who arrived here as a child.)

I was serving in the Legislature and had the opportunity to meet many Dreamers. They were like young people everywhere -- students, nurses, lawyers, teachers and checkout clerks at Super Saver.

In May 2015, we as senators stood tall and voted 34-10 to override the governor’s veto of LB623.

I am elated that the Supreme Court overruled the president’s order to rescind the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Although this is a temporary reprieve for Dreamers, it is very good news.

Congratulations to the Dreamers. And thank you for your contributions to America and our common good.

Former State Sen. Ken Haar, Lincoln

Nebraska Legislature 2009-2016

