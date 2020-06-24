Letter, 6/25: Video tells the rest of story

Thanks so much to Sheriff Terry Wagner for enlightening us ignorant citizens, for on the evening of May 31 he has deemed that “the use of force was lawful and followed our policy” ("Sheriff: Use of force followed our police," June 16).
Hmm, I suppose he thinks that settles it. Except that so many of us actually watched the footage, the "up close" footage as well as the video from a distance Wagner later released.
We see a number of angry protesters who have persisted beyond curfew. We see larger numbers of well-armed law enforcement, and we specifically see an officer from the sheriff’s department, his face contorted in inexplicable rage, march into the group, grab and push down young unarmed people. Four or five officers pile on top of a young woman who has been thrown face down onto the pavement.
Wagner’s words don’t change what we’ve seen with our own eyes. What we see sickens us, and I truly hope that most of Lincoln’s leaders and law enforcement community have that response, too.
If indeed the sheriff’s policies were followed, as he said, then he best rethink those policies, because his officer’s actions only served to escalate tensions. If all of that excessive force was “lawful,” then we best rethink what should and should not be lawful. It’s past time we examine who our officers really protect and serve.
Erin Krause, Lincoln
