Letter, 6/25: Animal Control slow to act

If the mayor wants to save some money in the new city budget, she could eliminate the Animal Control Department. It doesn’t do anything about wild animals in the city until it becomes a serious situation, like the current coyote problem.

The coyote has been around for months, killed several pets and been threatening to people. Finally, now they decide to do something about it, but have to turn to the Game and Parks for help. They always seem to have an excuse for not getting involved with wild animals. Meanwhile, citizens are required to pay for pet licenses and have their pets vaccinated.