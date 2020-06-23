Letter, 6/24: Keep StarTran fare free
StarTran Ridership

Nate Moxham waits for a StarTran bus Thursday at the Gold's Building.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I agree 100% with what Richard Schmeling said on June 12 under the headline "StarTran should go fare-free." I want to add that motorists would benefit from less trouble with traffic congestion with parking.

I was beginning to use the bus system when I first moved here a few months ago. That was just weeks before the pandemic emergency.

I think Schmeling's strongest point for going fare-free right now is to help the unemployed find work as the economy recovers. Also worth repeating are benefits for school busing and for speeding up transit times.

If, as he says, fare revenue is just 3% of operating costs, it is now possible and prudent to do away with fares on public transit.

John Lozier, Lincoln

