Letter, 6/24: Greed isn't opposite of fear

On June 16, the Journal Star printed the following statement that was sourced from the Associated Press: "It took just a few hours for fear to turn back into greed on Wall Street ... ."

The statement would be interpreted as fear causing the market to fall and greed causing the market to rise. Is fear the opposite of greed? Similarly, is greed the opposite of fear? While using the word greed may appeal to some, is this an appropriate characterization of an increase in the value of investments in the economy that we all participate in either directly or indirectly?

The assertion is wrong for two reasons. First, the negative connotation of greed is inappropriate to characterize the process of investing in the economy. The stock market is not an evil entity, but rather it is an indicator of the value of the future productive capacity of the firms traded. In general, the productive capacity of our nation makes us all better off.

Second, the article implied that by the investors' greed, they can decide that the market is worth more, and the market will therefore rise? This is false. Individuals and entities buying and selling stock are subject to the forces of supply and demand. And long-term value is determined by expected return and risk.