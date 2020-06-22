Letter, 6/23: Crises won't be taking break

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID pandemic will not be suspended to give us time to correct the unfinished business of centuries of repression of our fellow Americans who are black. Don't expect hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes, nor other natural or unnatural disasters to wait, either.

We're going to have to get it together and do something real this time. Meanwhile protest assemblies will inflict on us a terrible new wave of the virus to deal with about election time. Get it together, America.

Get real and shut your ears to the self-serving President Trump, and his destructive, disgraceful enablers. Listen to the educated, legitimate, objective authorities -- unbiased. honest, patriotic scientists, doctors, soldiers, government officials.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln