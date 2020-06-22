Letter, 6/23: Cancel culture unforgiving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the last couple weeks, I've seen numerous people being "canceled."

This is when an individual, at some point in their life, has shared a questionable or controversial opinion. Then, as a result, they are then often ostracized or ridiculed. Keep in mind, this isn't as a result of committing a felony or even a misdemeanor.

This comes from people expressing their own opinion, belief or take on a situation. When this happens, some are shunned from social circles, others from educational peers and institutions and a few are even terminated from their current employment.

How is this different than treating a convicted felon? Felons at times lose their friends, and even the accusation itself can be enough for job termination. In no way is this to say that these instances are exactly the same.

However, the idea of cancel culture is just that. Taking a moment of a person's life, whether today or years ago, and in some way punishing them for it -- not as result of them breaking any laws against the state mind you, but by stating ones own opinion.

Those who participate in "cancel culture" treat those they've canceled as felons. People will say how terrible they are for something they did or said, then shun them. Those canceled then beg to be forgiven for whatever they did.