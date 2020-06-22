Letter, 6/23: Budget woes an opportunity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln's new citywide budget draft has been released, creating a timely opportunity to evaluate how we provide public safety in our community.

Across the country, calls to defund the police are being heard loud and clear. Some dismiss this as a foolish idea to eliminate the police. In reality, it is a demand to look closely at what we ask the police to do.

We can then truly evaluate whether it is the best use of their skill and expertise. Over time, we have expected police officers to solve every problem, and it is time to consider whether that is the best option.

Do we need police officers with guns to respond to a mental health crisis, or could we have alternate responders? Can we expand our restorative justice work already happening? Do we want police officers in our schools? Should armed officers be staffing speed traps? These are just a few questions to consider.

The budget increases the existing partnership with the Mental Health Association. The police department works with a wide variety of community partners to keep us safe. Can those be expanded as well?

Let's take this opportunity to have a community-wide discussion to imagine what public safety can really look like in Lincoln.

Ingrid Kirst, Lincoln