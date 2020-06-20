Letter, 6/21: Strife comes from man's greed

Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence, which said “all men are created equal,” denounced slavery, but President Andrew Jackson revived it. In 1854, William H. Seward, a devout Christian, formed the Republican Party primarily to abolish slavery, for which President Abraham Lincoln persisted. Then came the Civil War, Lincoln’s assassination and continued discrimination.

Riots are not the answer, but respect for law and order is. The enemy within has declared civil war on America, and we must respond appropriately. Is there any doubt that evil and good forces exist when one considers all the foolishness and tragedies occurring? Being a Christian, though not a perfect one, for 85 years, I’ve come to believe that true love, wisdom and humility only come from an almighty unseen Spirit Creator, and all strife emanates from man’s denial, self-pride and greed.