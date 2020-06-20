Letter, 6/21: Mayor must defend police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When will Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird come out from behind her desk and defend the police department she heads? During the racial protests, our cops kept many of the protesters from causing millions of dollars more in damage to our city, while enduring insults and having projectiles hurled at them.

And yet there are those in our community who want to defund the police department and hold cops responsible for arresting those accused of violating curfew. And to top it off, the mayor is thinking of giving pardons to protesters who violated curfew.

Everyday our cops leave their families and homes to keep our city safe for each of us, and each day their family members must worry if the day will come when they might not return home.

I believe the members of the police department try to do the best job they can do even, at times, under incredible circumstances, and it's time for the mayor to stand up and defend her police department. And if she can't do that, then say that instead.

Whenever I am at a public event and police officers are present, I go up to them and shake their hands and thank them for their service.

It's time for our mayor to speak out for her police department. We need to hear from her!

James Whitehead, Lincoln