Letter, 6/21: Mattis waited too long to speak

Gen. Jim Mattis should have spoken out sooner about President Donald Trump.

Prior to his appointment as secretary of defense, he knew the tenor and intractability of Trump’s behavior. That awareness could only have been reinforced by the time he resigned. He now says, "We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.” His interim silence is baffling and especially disturbing since his dissatisfaction with Trump was "no secret inside the Pentagon."

When questioned shortly after his resignation in 2018, he said, "It would be inappropriate and counterproductive" to criticize a sitting president. What moral imperative compels him to speak now that did not exist then? Having first-hand knowledge of a clear and present danger within our country’s leadership is sufficient and necessary reason to reject conventional thinking and established protocol.

We may never know why honorable men like Mattis, John Kelly, and H.R. McMaster became mute with their knowledge of Trump’s unfitness for office. They could have and should have learned from John McCain, whose principles were consistently front and center.