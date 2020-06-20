Letter, 6/21: Geist is only now learning?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like Suzanne Geist, I was shaken to the core at the murder of George Floyd (“Senator shaken ‘to her core’," June 5). But unlike Senator Geist, I did see it happening, long before now. Was she shaken when Breonna Taylor was shot by police in her own home last month? How about when Eric Garner similarly gasped, “I can’t breathe” while being choked by police? Senator Geist loves children. Was she shaken when Tamir Rice was shot by police as the 12-year-old played in a park? How about Philando Castile, shot by an officer in a minor traffic stop?

The senator hopes to, finally, “listen and learn.” Does she expect people of color to educate her now after she has been in our Legislature for four years? I’m certain there are a few reading lists that could be suggested so she could take responsibility for her own education.

In the meantime, I intend to vote for Stephany Pleasant in November. She already has had life experiences that better prepare her for the job, and she doesn’t need remedial education in racism and police brutality.

Laurie Churchill, Lincoln