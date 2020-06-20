Letter, 6/21: Disappointment in Geist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to begin this by trying to be forgiving. I read the article about Sen. Suzanne Geist being shaken "to her core," (LJS, June 5). I'm glad she is apparently so distressed about the recent homicide of George Floyd. I hope everyone is.

What brought my distress as I continued to read was that she didn't know this was happening and that she didn't see it. Idealistic and ignorant as a child growing up in the South doesn't give her permission for being 58 and so unaware. What rock has she been living under?

Eric Garner killed in 2014 in exactly the same way for selling illegal cigarettes in New York. Michael Brown was shot in the back in Missouri. Tamir Rice, 12 years old, was shot and killed in a few seconds because he had a BB gun. Walter Scott, Freddy Gray, and Breonna Taylor a couple of months ago.

It isn't hard to find many other stories that are all the same. I admit, also, to being a little skeptical that Ernie Chambers warms her heart. His hard truths fall on mostly deaf ears in Nebraska.