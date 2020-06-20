Letter, 6/21: Disappointment in Geist

I want to begin this by trying to be forgiving. I read the article about Sen. Suzanne Geist being shaken "to her core," (LJS, June 5). I'm glad she is apparently so distressed about the recent homicide of George Floyd. I hope everyone is.
What brought my distress as I continued to read was that she didn't know this was happening and that she didn't see it. Idealistic and ignorant as a child growing up in the South doesn't give her permission for being 58 and so unaware. What rock has she been living under?
Eric Garner killed in 2014 in exactly the same way for selling illegal cigarettes in New York. Michael Brown was shot in the back in Missouri. Tamir Rice, 12 years old, was shot and killed in a few seconds because he had a BB gun. Walter Scott, Freddy Gray, and Breonna Taylor a couple of months ago.
It isn't hard to find many other stories that are all the same. I admit, also, to being a little skeptical that Ernie Chambers warms her heart. His hard truths fall on mostly deaf ears in Nebraska.
I am appalled that she didn't deeply understand about the treatment and lives of black Americans. That is beyond being an ignorant adult. Geist is my state senator. I did not and will never vote for her.
Unwitting blindness to issues in Lincoln, Nebraska or the United States doesn't give me confidence that she is any smarter about other issues she was elected to deal with. Disappointment doesn't begin to express how I feel.
Brenda Clements, Lincoln
