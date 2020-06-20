Letter, 6/21: Change didn't happen overnight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff Terry Wagner believes that the police went from "hero to zero in a week." I think that he's way out of touch with reality.

Amanda Swyers of the Lincoln Police Department threatened to "destroy" a citizen. Gregory Cody of LPD has been convicted of sexual assault. An unknown officer resigned after violating LPD's social media policy, before facing any administrative hearings. Scott Bierle of the police department was convicted of procuring alcohol for a minor. Robert Henderson of the State Patrol had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

Numerous Omaha officers have been involved in questionable actions — the death of Zachary Bearheels, chasing a man into his home and lying about it, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office CSI head planting evidence in a potentially capital case.

Looking beyond the big and obvious, let's consider the small and seemingly innocuous — the percentage of black drivers pulled over, the ratio of tickets given to minorities versus whites, the number of people of color who get jail and probation compared to whites who get probation or a fine for the same crime.

Finally, looking at local police response to protests — shooting pepper balls directly at people's faces, a woman in Lincoln who had her nose blown off by a rubber bullet, tear gas and violence.