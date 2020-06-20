Letter, 6/21: Ask for volunteers to give up tickets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As schools at all levels grapple with decisions regarding fall classes, team sports and likely reduced fans in gyms, arenas and stadiums, I am glad that those decisions are in other people’s hands.

At the collegiate level, the prospect to reducing fan attendance by 50% or more has prompted a wide range of possible scenarios of how to determine who gets in and who doesn’t. Donor level, seniority, random drawings and alternating game access have all been mentioned.

I have not heard mentioned the option of asking ticket holders to voluntarily give up their tickets just for this year with refunds of ticket pricing, the option to voluntarily maintain ticket-related donations and an assurance that you would get your same tickets back next year.

With the reality of COVID-19 uncertainty, the age of many ticket holders, the fact that many ticket holders don’t use their tickets themselves but for business use, or use by friends or family, I would suspect that a voluntary, one-year plan might result in 25% or more of ticket holders choosing to opt out, making the nonvoluntary rationing a little less painful.

As a longtime Husker football, basketball and volleyball fan and donor, I would never relish giving up any of my tickets even for a year but might consider it for the greater good.