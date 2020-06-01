Letter, 6/2: Question science with good data

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Terry Ahlstedt’s May 24 letter asked “Why can’t we question the expertise?” and concluded, “Besides, I hear this virus doesn't like bright sun, heat or fresh air. ... Summer's coming. I will not hide in fear.”

One of science’s most important precepts is to challenge experts — with evidence. “What I hear” is probably poor basis to ignore facts. The claim, “this virus doesn’t like bright sun, heat or fresh air,” is demonstrably false. Tropical Brazil, with at least 400,000 cases, is second highest globally only to the U.S. Its president also doesn’t believe the experts and wants to open the economy.

Likewise, in India the number of confirmed cases has been rising every day for the past week. Sun, heat and fresh air might kill the virus, but daytime temperatures over 110 degrees aren’t doing the trick.

Winter is now approaching in New Zealand, but a national shutdown has defeated COVID-19. Its death rate from the disease (fatalities/confirmed cases) was only 1.4%, with 21 deaths in a nation of 4.9 million. Hoorah for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern! (The U.S. rate is 5.86%.)