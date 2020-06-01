Letter, 6/2: Libraries keep on serving
Coronavirus Outbreak

In the midst of all that has been taken away from us during this pandemic, I wanted to thank our city for deciding to allow us to continue checking out books from the library.

It has been wonderful to have more time to read and the ability to have those books readily available to us, even though the method by which we pick them up and return them had to change. Considering so many cities across the nation chose to shut their libraries down completely, we have truly been fortunate.

Thank you to all of you librarians and staff that have made this possible — we so appreciate you!

Phyllis Kingery, Lincoln

