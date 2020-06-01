Letter, 6/2: Justice shouldn't depend on race
View Comments

Letter, 6/2: Justice shouldn't depend on race

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death Protests Colorado

A protester's sign bleeds in the rain during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

 Christian Murdock

As I watch the events on TV, I must ask myself what would be different if it had been four black police officers who held down a white man until he died.

How long would it have taken to bring charges? What would the charges be? Would the white community protest? Would the president call for the arrest and conviction of the officers. Would people say will if he can talk he can breath? Would they say he had underlining health issues that really caused his death?

If we conclude that justice would be different, then we have identified the problem. This is what we must ask ourselves as a nation.

Until we answer this truthfully, justice is not equal. I will continue to pray for my country. I ask all of us to look into the mirror and answer truthfully.

Joel Mikkelsen, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News